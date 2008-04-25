Massimo Dall’Occo joins Silica as Vice President, Marketing

Semiconductor specialist distributor Silica, an Avnet company, has appointed Massimo Dall’Occo to head up its European technical marketing as vice president, Marketing. Dall’Occo reports directly to Miguel Fernandez, president of Silica.

Massimo Dall’Occo (48), previously vice president EMEA, Marketing, for semiconductors at Arrow Electronics, is responsible for the strategic direction, leadership and overall management of Silica’s demand creation strategy and marketing function. The scope of his role includes driving technical marketing programmes, shaping up the go-to-market strategy, and ensuring best-in-class technical support through Silica’s 100 local field application engineers. He will also provide guidance to the sales regions on market growth opportunities.



"Massimo is a proven, results-oriented winner in the semiconductor distribution space and we’re glad to have him join our team," said Silica’s Fernandez. "It’s a great accolade for us that someone with his industry reputation and wealth of more than 15-years experience in distribution management joins Silica. I have no doubt that Massimo will be a valuable asset in continuing to drive our momentum in the marketplace."



In his previous role at Arrow, where he started his career in 1991, Massimo Dall’Occo was instrumental in driving the definition and execution of their EMEA strategy, including vertical markets, target applications and suppliers/products selection. Massimo holds a degree in Electronics of the Politecnico di Milano and resides in Milan.