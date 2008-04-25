HANZA opens electronics and mechanics centre in Poland

To get closer to the German market, Sweden based HANZA is now opening a manufacturing unit for electronics and mechanics in Wroclaw Poland. Through the expansion HANZA also receives certification according to ISO/TS 16 949.

HANZA now has a manufacturing unit according to its concept CMS “Complete Manufacturing Solutions” in Wroclaw with advanced equipment, high technology skills and capacity to meet its customers’ requirements. Strategically HANZA is now present in a strong region and geographically close to the German market. Within its business unit “Automotive”, HANZA has a factory in Estonia with mechanics, cables and assembling services. Now the company is adding the unit in Wroclaw certified according to ISO/TS 16 949.



“With the establishment of our unit in Wroclaw, we are completing our focusing on the Automotive industry. HANZA Tarkon in Estonia is already TS-certified and now our electronics manufacturing is Automotive certified according to TS 16 949 as well. Our width of services enables the customer to reduce the number of suppliers in its chain. At the same time the flexibility to handle volume ramp up will be incomparable high”; Mr Morgan Andersson, Marketing Manager at HANZA told evertiq.



“We are following our strategy to offer our customers a stable and complete partner who meets and follows the customers’ changing market conditions. The worst thing that could happen a customer is not to have its product ready for delivery when the market need is there; “capacity”, “flexibility” and “time to market” are key words for the customer and those are the corner stones in our concept CMS”, Mr. Morgan Andersson said.