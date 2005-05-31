Enea and Freescale to cooperate

Swedish software specialist, Enea AB, announced today the availability of its EE-Auto platform for Freescale Semiconductor's MAC7111

microcontroller. Electronic systems are controlling a growing number of functions in modern cars, everything from ABS brakes and engines to telematics.

The EE-Auto platform, which combines Enea's OSE Epsilon real-time operating system (RTOS) with an optimized TCP/IP stack, flash file system, and development tools, provides an ideal platform for hosting MAC7111-based automotive infotainment control applications that require small code size

and fast, reliable real-time response. EE-Auto is available for all MAC71xx family processors and runs out of the box on MAC7111 evaluation boards, which include an OSE Epsilon demonstration CD and motor control application example.



The MAC7111's high performance, integrated flash, and versatile I/O architecture make it ideal for tackling compute-intensive automotive applications with tight size and memory constraints.



Enea is a global software company with local consulting operations. The business revolves around the OSE real-time operating system, with associated consulting services and third-party softwares.