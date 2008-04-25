Jure Sola said: Sanmina-SCI will<br>close PC sales deal in July

evertiq reported in February that Sanmina-SCI has sold its PC business to Foxteq and Lenovo. Sanmina-SCI’s CEO Jure Sola told analysts that the deal, which is valued at $90 million, should be completed by July this year.

Jure Sola also said that the company plans to focus business on the more profitable, higher-end electronics manufacturing.



Sanmina-SCI started to move the PC business gradually from the USA to Mexico since 2002. "A lot of our energy has been spent shutting down factories instead of building our business," Sola told the Huntsville Times. "Now we are building our business."