Electronics Production | April 25, 2008
Ericsson reports better result than expected
The year-over-year sales increased by 5%. Growth was negatively affected by a continued weakened USD. Organic growth in constant currencies is estimated to 9% and acquisitions added 2%.
Gross margin amounted to 38.6% (43.0%) and declined year-over-year, mainly due to the business mix with a high proportion of new network buildouts. Sales of software and IPRs were slightly higher in the quarter.
Operating income amounted to SEK 4.3 (8.2) b. in the quarter. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 14.1 (11.8) b. in the quarter due to the impact of the acquired companies, including amortization of intangibles, and increased R&D investments, mainly in LTE, mobile platforms and IPTV. Sony Ericsson's pre-tax profit contributed SEK 0.9 (1.6) b. to Group operating income in the quarter.
Cash flow from operating activities reached SEK 4.7 (4.6) b. in the quarter. The cash flow includes a dividend from Sony Ericsson of SEK 2.2 b. In the first quarter 2007, Sony Ericsson made an advance payment equivalent to a dividend of SEK 3.5 b. The working capital was slightly up. Cash conversion for the quarter amounted to 83% (80%). Days sales outstanding have increased by eight days in the quarter.
Cash flow from investing activities was SEK 3.2 (-9.2) b. First quarter 2007 was impacted by acquisitions.
Cost reductions
As announced in the fourth quarter report 2007, cost reductions of SEK 4 b. in annual savings will be made. These reductions will have full effect in 2009. Restructuring charges are estimated to SEK 4 b. and will be recognized as each activity is decided.
During the first quarter, restructuring costs of SEK 0.8 b., of which SEK 0.2 b. in cost of sales and SEK 0.6 b. in operating expenses, have been taken, primarily for reductions in Western Europe. Charges for the restructuring program in Sweden that was announced in April will be affected in the second quarter 2008.
Operating income amounted to SEK 4.3 (8.2) b. in the quarter. Operating expenses amounted to SEK 14.1 (11.8) b. in the quarter due to the impact of the acquired companies, including amortization of intangibles, and increased R&D investments, mainly in LTE, mobile platforms and IPTV. Sony Ericsson's pre-tax profit contributed SEK 0.9 (1.6) b. to Group operating income in the quarter.
Cash flow from operating activities reached SEK 4.7 (4.6) b. in the quarter. The cash flow includes a dividend from Sony Ericsson of SEK 2.2 b. In the first quarter 2007, Sony Ericsson made an advance payment equivalent to a dividend of SEK 3.5 b. The working capital was slightly up. Cash conversion for the quarter amounted to 83% (80%). Days sales outstanding have increased by eight days in the quarter.
Cash flow from investing activities was SEK 3.2 (-9.2) b. First quarter 2007 was impacted by acquisitions.
Cost reductions
As announced in the fourth quarter report 2007, cost reductions of SEK 4 b. in annual savings will be made. These reductions will have full effect in 2009. Restructuring charges are estimated to SEK 4 b. and will be recognized as each activity is decided.
During the first quarter, restructuring costs of SEK 0.8 b., of which SEK 0.2 b. in cost of sales and SEK 0.6 b. in operating expenses, have been taken, primarily for reductions in Western Europe. Charges for the restructuring program in Sweden that was announced in April will be affected in the second quarter 2008.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments