FormFactor appoints new Head of European Operations

FormFactor announced that it has hired Ronald Vogel, a 19-year veteran of LSI Corporation, as vice president and general manager, Europe.

Reporting to Roger Hitchcock, vice president of FormFactor’s Customer Business Group, Vogel will be responsible for all of FormFactor’s business operations in Europe. Vogel will be based at FormFactor’s European headquarters in Munich, Germany.



Vogel joins FormFactor from LSI, where he held a variety of direct sales, business development and regional management positions during his 19 years at the company. Most recently, Vogel was vice president of sales and marketing of LSI Europe, where he was responsible for sales, customer marketing, customer service and applications engineering. Before that, his roles included sales director for Central and Eastern Europe, including Benelux, Italy and Israel, as well as sales director in charge of the European Consumer and Communications business. Prior to joining LSI, Vogel worked as an electronic design engineer at German Siemens AG on chip design and design verification for high-performance mainframe computers.



Vogel holds the equivalent of a master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Darmstadt, Germany.