Celestica post stable Q1 results

The EMS-provider reported revenue of $1,836 million compared to $1,842 million for the same period last year.

Net earnings on a GAAP basis for the first quarter were $29.8 million compared to GAAP net loss of ($34.3) million for the same period last year. Restructuring charges in the quarter were $3.3 million compared to $8.0 million for the same period last year.



Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $35.4 million, compared to adjusted net loss of ($9.1) million for the same period last year. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is defined as net earnings before other charges, amortization of intangible assets, integration costs related to acquisitions, option expense, option exchange costs and gains or losses on the repurchase of shares and debt, net of tax and significant deferred tax write-offs or recovery.



These results compare with the company's guidance for the first quarter, announced on January 31, 2008 of revenue of $1.7 billion to $1.9 billion and adjusted net earnings per share of $0.06 to $0.11.