Hansol the only BLU supplier<br>at Samsung, Slovakia

The South-Korean Hansol LCD is the only BLU producer which has set up a local production entity at Samsung Electronic’s plant in Slovakia.

Samsung Electronics started mass production at their Slovakian plant earlier this year. Hansol LCD is the only BLU producer which has set up a local production entity at Samsung Electronics plant in Slovakia, Etnews reports. This year Hansol LCD expects higher results in the Hansol Lighting. Hansol Lighting is an affiliate producing parts for Cold Cathode Fluorescent Lamps which was set up last year, and it will be the sole supplier to Samsung Electronics plant in Slovakia.