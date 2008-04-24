Schneider Electric invests in Bulgaria

The French global electrical company Schneider Electric is going to invest around €18 million in Bulgaria over the next few years.

The company will invest around €6 million in its facility in Radinovo. Schneider Electric produces automatic switches in this facility, which was opened in 2007. The new investments envisage the production of a new type of miniature switches, Novinite reports. The company reported a 37% increase in sales and a 44% increase in exports for 2007.