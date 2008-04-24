Hungary and Czech Republic ranked high in outsourcing services

A Gartner report places Hungary and the Czech Republic among best out-sourcing countries and stated that they provide a higher added-value than most Eastern European countries.

However, Gartner did not provide a specific ranking. The market researchers stated that the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain, Israel and South Africa provide high ranking outsourcing services, Globes reports. All of these countries have a good standing in copyright protection, something that countries such as Romania, Slovakia, Poland or the Ukraine can not provide efficiently, said Garner.