Nokia to transfer products to Aplicom

Finland based Aplicom will take over the manufacturing, sales and support of Nokia's GPRS modules designed for M2M applications and other wireless solutions.

The products, formerly known as Nokia 12 (Europe and Asia) and 12i (America), will now be sold globally under the Aplicom brand. The Aplicom 12i and 12 modules will be transferred from Nokia to Aplicom in the beginning of July. Aplicom will continue to support Nokia M2M users, EE Times reports.



Aplicom provides mobile and wireless platforms and customised products for system suppliers, service providers and OEMs in the M2M industry - including wireless telemetry and vehicle telematics.



M2M (Machine-to-Machine) solutions are fast becoming a part of many companies' everyday life. Using wireless data as a link between systems, remote devices and individuals can help to make business more effective, and the running of it easier. Applications can be found in almost any segment and environment.