Sanyo in Hungary will start<br>lay-offs in September

evertiq reported earlier that Sanyo Hungary will move the production of rechargeable batteries from Dorog in Hungary to China. According to latest reports the comapny will start to lay off employees in September this year.

Due to the close down of Sanyo’s battery plant in Hungary the company is laying off nearly 700 employees by September this year, Portfolio reports. In January this year the company said it will transfer the production from Dorog in Hungary to China and lay off 640 of its 840 employees. The company also said it will transfer the remaining 200 staff members to the solar module unit.