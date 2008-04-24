Gemini 2000 installs new Essemtec<br>Line from Contax

Contax have installed a new PCB assembly line for Gemini 2000, which includes an Essemtec SP002 stencil printer, CSM7100 pick and place machine and RO300 FC reflow oven.

Gemini 2000 will be able to produce the PCB boards used in their products in-house rather that out sourcing the production to other manufacturers. Managing Director, Konstantin Chterev explained to global SMT&Packaging: “Not only has it resulted in cost savings of around 50 percent, but it has also provided us with greater control over the processes.”



“We are very satisfied with our decision to move production in-house, and in our choice of systems for the new line”, he added.