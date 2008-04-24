Sanmina-SCI revenue fell by 8%

Sanmina-SCI reports total revenue, including continuing and discontinued operations, of $2.40 billion for Q2/08 (ending March, 29). This is compared with $2.61 billion for the same period last year.

The revenue in the personal computing business was down versus the prior quarter. Sanmina-SCI announced in February this year that it will sale of certain assets of its personal computing business and associated logistics services. This affected certain revenues that were transitioned to a third-party manufacturer during the quarter in connection with the Company's decision to exit the business.



Jure Sola, Sanmina-SCI's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Overall, the Company performed according to plan with our core business slightly ahead of expectations with strength in our defence and aerospace, industrial, medical and multimedia end markets. With the sale of our PC business underway, our focus is on driving growth in our core end markets where we are well positioned with customers. Despite slowing economic conditions, we remain cautiously optimistic that our revenue will remain steady in the third quarter and that our level of profitability will improve."