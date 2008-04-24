mta automation reorganises management

Michel Assaf, CEO and President of mta automation since 1997 has decided to reorganize the General Management of the company

Emilio Stornaiuolo, who worked as Sales Director starting from January 2005, has been appointed as new CEO of mta automation from the 1st of April 2008.



Bruno Thomann, who joined the company in 1993 and worked as Technical and Production Director since 2004, has been appointed as authorized representative of mta automation. Michel Assaf remains President of the Board of Directors of the unitechnologies group companies.



Besides, Johannes Hannig, CEO of mta automation deutschland since 1991 will retire at the end of April 2008 Lutz Esser, who has been working with mta automation Deutschland since September 2006 as Sales Manager, has taken over

the activities of the company as CEO starting from the 1st of April 2008.