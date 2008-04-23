Aspocomp names new Chairman of the Board

The PCB manufacturer Aspocomp Oyj has today announced the election of a Chairman of the Board.

In its organization meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Aspocomp Group Oyj re-elected Tuomo Lähdesmäki as Chairman of the Board. Additional to that, the company announced that Johan Hammarén was also re-elected as Vice Chairman.



