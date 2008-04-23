Sony Ericsson suffers from lack of components

Sony Ericsson has continuing problems to secure sufficient components to secure the production of its mobile phones.

Sony Ericsson plans to take on more component suppliers in Q2/08 to meet the increased demand, e24 reports. There will still be a shortage in the second quarter of 2008, said Dick Komiyama, CEO of Sony Ericsson at a web conference covering the quarterly financial report on Wednesday.