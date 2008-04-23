Teradyne reports sales of $297 million in Q1/08

Net income for Q1 was $21.8 million, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and special items. Bookings for Q1 were $321 million, and included a full quarter of Nextest bookings of $33 million.

"We're off to a good start in 2008, with order growth in System on Chip (SOC) test and a strong showing by our new memory test business unit,” said Mike Bradley, Teradyne president and CEO. “Wireless solutions dominated our first quarter bookings, as FLEX (R) test systems once again cracked the 100-unit mark. In addition, our new product pipeline in both SOC and memory test showed good momentum on the design-in front.”



Guidance for Q2/08 is for sales of $310 million to $330 million. Non-GAAP guidance excludes $8 million of estimated restructuring and other charges, net, as well as acquired intangible amortization of $5 million.