Infineon rumoured to sell Qimonda to rivals

The German chipmaker Infineon is rumoured to negotiate the sale of its 77.5% stake in the loss-making DRAM unit Qimonda, reports Reuters.

Apart from financial investors, Infineon is also said to negotiate with Micron, Elpida and Hynix, as Reuters cited the Financial Times Deutschland. The newspaper quoted an undisclosed source as saying: "The whole thing could be a done deal before the summer".



Infineon has mandated several investment banks to examine disposal options, such as allow a partnership which a competitor or the sale of only a portion of Infineon's stake in Qimonda.



A spokesman for Infineon was unavailable for comment.