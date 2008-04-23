Doncaster and Saygrove to invest in Wales

The US-American Doncasters Group and Saygrove will invest in facilities in Wales, UK to produce for the aerospace and defense segment.

Doncasters will create 125 additional jobs as part of its £16m expansion of its Blaenavon plant. This is followed by the announcement of Buckley-based Saygrove, which has won £25m-worth of new contracts, reports the icWales.



The aviation sector is one of the biggest employers in the region and the industry gives work to around 10% of the UK workforce. Companies such as EADS, BAE, GE, General Dynamics, Raytheon and Thales have established production facilities in Wales.



Doncaster had previously considered moving production to a new facility in Poland before opting for Blaenavon, Wales instead.



North Wales aerospace and defence group Saygrove has won £25m-worth of contracts and plans to expand its operations with an additional 25,000 sq ft unit and a total workforce of 70.