Nokia Siemens is looking for<br>Taiwan joint production

Nokia Siemens Networks is currently in talks with Taiwan network-equipment makers, such as Gemtek Technology and Accton Technology.

The company is looking for a possible joint production of femtocell base stations. Nokia Siemens is increasing its cooperation with telecom operators worldwide in the FMC (fixed mobile convergence) segment. In order to quickly bring down the cost of femtocell base stations, Nokia Siemens seek a joint production with Taiwan-based manufacturers, according to DigiTimes.