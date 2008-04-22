Zollner invests in an Agilent Medalist

German based EMS provider Zollner Group has selected the Agilent Medalist x6000 Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) system to enhance its test and inspection capabilities.

Already a user of Agilent’s existing Medalist 5DX AXI solution, Zollner is one of the early adopters of the new x6000 AXI solution in Europe.



“Zollner believes in continually improving our processes to deliver the utmost in quality to our customers worldwide,” said Matthias Klein, manager of Zollner’s Profitcenter. “X-ray inspection is a must in our test and inspection strategy because of the great number of joints and complexity of the boards we manufacture. The Agilent Medalist x6000 has met our expectations in terms of matching our line beat rates while providing comprehensive 3D defect coverage on our products.”



The Agilent Medalist x6000 finds defects in solder joints, resulting in higher end-product quality and lower warranty repair and scrap costs. The system achieves more than 90-percent defect coverage while meeting or exceeding line beat rates.



“Agilent is pleased to work with Zollner to provide a solution that can help trim the cost of test and increase product quality,” said Sam Wong, imaging marketing manager of Agilent’s Measurement Systems Division. “The x6000 does just that by providing reduced manufacturing conversion costs without compromising the defect-detection capability demanded by Zollner.”



“The system’s simplified user interface also shortens test development time, helping our customer to reduce resources and save costs,” Wong added.