RoHS accounts for $32 billion

RoHS has cost the electronics industry about $32 billion, states a report from Technology Forecasters.

$2.6 million is the average cost for a company to comply with the European RoHS-Directive. The research within OEM companies, EMS providers and component traders has shown that the total costs of the RoHS Directive will be approximately $32 billion; or 1.1% of the industries total revenues.



The research, conducted by Technology Forecasters for the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), reports that the average costs to meet the RoHS Directive are $2.64 million and an additional 482000 Dollar in yearly costs to maintain the standard.



Over 1000 companies, including OEM-companies, EMS-providers and component traders, had been asked to submit answers to a questionnaire. More than 200 companies participate in the research.



Approximately 29% reported that they had lost business because of the RoHS directive*, där tappet kvantifierades *to $1.84 million. Stock increased by around 21%, prices increased around 11.6% and every company has en average of 5-10 staff working on the RoHS.



Companies with a turnover between $1 billion and $100 million will have to spend $2.9 million to meet the RoHS Directive. Companies with a turnover higher than $1 billion will need to spend 6.5 million.



25% of the companies think that it will be beneficial to their future business and supply chain when the company meets RoHS regulations. 20% believe that it will be beneficial as companies will have to reduce the number of products and 15% believe they will increase market share because of RoHS.