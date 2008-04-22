Tower Semiconductor to produce for Canesta

Tower Semiconductor will produce Canesta’s 3D image sensors. The availability of the chips from a standard semiconductor manufacturing process will make it possible for mass market devices to be able to “see”.

CanestaVision sensors, now in final qualification stages for the automotive industry, are being manufactured at Tower’s advanced Fab2 facility, using its CMOS Image Sensor (CIS) 0.18-micron technology process.



According to a recent study by Strategy Analytics, these kind of applications, such as 3D camera will boost the growth of the automotive semiconductor market from $18 billion in 2006 to $29 billion by 2013 through an 8.2% yearly growth rate.



Similarly, new user-interaction mechanisms in which a user’s actions or gestures drive the functions of a device have been proven by the success of recent videogame and mobile phone products. The market for next-generation 3D image sensors designed to enable a device to understand and interact with its environment more accurately and robustly will be a significant part of the traditional image sensor market (which is reported by isuppli.com to be $5.5 Billion in 2007).



3D sensors are expected to be widely deployed in a variety of markets including consumer entertainment systems ( video games), machine vision and smart, automatic door sensors with improved interpretation of their surroundings and advanced automotive systems that perceive obstacles with greater fidelity and flexibility than other approaches.