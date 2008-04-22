Foxconn invests in Infinia

Infinia has secured a $7 million second close of its Series B financing from Foxconn and another undisclosed investor.

The second close was led by Foxconn with participation from another undisclosed investor. The proceeds from the Series B financing will be used to fund the large-scale production and global launch of the Infinia Solar System, a solar power generation product that harvests energy from sunlight to efficiently generate clean, emissions-free electricity.



With operations throughout Europe, the Americas and Asia, Foxconn is focusing on diverse fields from alternative materials to green manufacturing processes.



The company recently announced a $50 million Series B round, bringing the total Series B financing for the company to $57 million.