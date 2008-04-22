Electronics Production | April 22, 2008
Schaffner moves some production to Hungary
The Schaffner Group is relocating its European production activities for EMC components and standard power quality products to Hungary.
The focus of activities at the Luterbach, Switzerland headquarters of the Schaffner Group will be on strategic management, the global innovation center, and other tasks within Schaffner's global sales organization. Schaffner Jacke in Büren, Germany, will continue to manufacture customer-specific power quality solutions.
European volume production is being concentrated in the modern Schaffner plant in Kecskemét, Hungary, as part of a general reorganization of the Schaffner Group, a move that will support the objectives of the ongoing operational excellence program to boost profitability. The new plant, which goes into operation in mid-May 2008, will substantially expand Schaffner's Kecskemét production capacities and help to significantly optimize processes while increasing production efficiency.
As a consequence of the reorganization, the headcount in Luterbach will be reduced from 148 to 115 employees by November 30, 2008. This will partly be achieved by not extending temporary employment contracts as well as by natural attrition. Management expects that at most 20 employment contracts will have to be terminated in conjunction with the relocation. Those affected will receive benefits from a well-funded social plan as well as individual advisory services and other support.
Around 30 jobs from Büren, Germany, will be relocated to Hungary. The reduction will be achieved by terminating personnel leasing agreements and temporary employment agreements which are due to expire soon. The extraordinary costs of CHF 0.5 million associated with these staff cuts will be incurred during the second six months of the 2007/2008 fiscal year.
European volume production is being concentrated in the modern Schaffner plant in Kecskemét, Hungary, as part of a general reorganization of the Schaffner Group, a move that will support the objectives of the ongoing operational excellence program to boost profitability. The new plant, which goes into operation in mid-May 2008, will substantially expand Schaffner's Kecskemét production capacities and help to significantly optimize processes while increasing production efficiency.
As a consequence of the reorganization, the headcount in Luterbach will be reduced from 148 to 115 employees by November 30, 2008. This will partly be achieved by not extending temporary employment contracts as well as by natural attrition. Management expects that at most 20 employment contracts will have to be terminated in conjunction with the relocation. Those affected will receive benefits from a well-funded social plan as well as individual advisory services and other support.
Around 30 jobs from Büren, Germany, will be relocated to Hungary. The reduction will be achieved by terminating personnel leasing agreements and temporary employment agreements which are due to expire soon. The extraordinary costs of CHF 0.5 million associated with these staff cuts will be incurred during the second six months of the 2007/2008 fiscal year.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments