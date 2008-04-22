Philips to move LCD TV<br>manufacturing back to Europe

Philips Australia has said that the company will move the production of its LCD TVs from Asia back to Europe. This will affect the upcoming Design Collection range, which is expected in July this year.

The Australian Current reports that the company will produce the entire next generation of LCD TVs in factories in Brugge, Poland and Hungary. The move is part of the company’s strategy for the Australian market where it seeks to protect its reputation as a premium TV supplier by limited distribution and unique technologies.