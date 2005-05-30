Sanmina-SCI passed automotive cert

Sanmina-SCI Corporation has announced that its Guadalajara, Mexico facility has successfully passed the registration audit for ISO/TS 16949:2002 certification, the highest international standard for the automotive industry.

ISO/TS 16949 is an international quality-management system certification that aligns existing American (QS-9000), German (VDA6.1), French (EAQF) and Italian (AVSQ) automotive quality systems into a single standard, eliminating the need for multiple certifications. ISO/TS 16949 certification acknowledges that Sanmina-SCI’s Guadalajara facility has the necessary systems and processes in place for the design, development, manufacturing, installation and servicing of automotive-related products.



Sanmina-SCI manufacturing facilities are focused on balancing quality issues with customer demand for today’s and tomorrow’s global business environment. Quality certification initiatives and quality tool programs, such as Six Sigma, embed quality thinking into every level of Sanmina-SCI’s operation.



Sanmina-SCI’s Automotive Division leverages more than 20 years of experience working with leading automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), providing design, engineering, printed circuit board (PCB) fabrication and assembly, cables, sheet metal and full-system assembly for a range of cutting-edge automotive products as diverse as HVAC components, suspension, seating frames and safety systems.