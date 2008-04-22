NOTE has 'acquisition eyes' on the UK

The American fiscal crisis has reached the British economy, leaving amply possibilities to acquire companies at an attractive price. This is where Sweden-based EMS-provider Note will probably make its next acquisition, says Arne Forslund, CEO of Note, to the news agency Direkt.

NOTE’s CEO Arne Forslund says in an interview with the news agency Direkt, that he believes that the company can increase turnover as well as productivity by the end of the year; despite the anxiety within the market.



Arne Forslund says that it is important to work in the right segment and those segments which are not affected by the current anxiety. These segments are medical, aerospace and defense, infrastructure and naval technology. These are the segments that NOTE sees the biggest potentials to succeed in.



Regarding capacity, the company see that it has enough plants. It could be of interested for the company to acquire CAD-companies and similar companies, so NOTE can offer to its customers a whole service portfolio.



"These company’s are not that expensive. It is in these times, when everyone holds tide to their money and don’t invest, you can get these kind of companies to a reasonable price.”, said Arne Forslund.



"England is very similar to the USA .It might be a complementation to the Nordic business, but we are ready to focus on Great Britain.”, Arne Forslund told Direkt.