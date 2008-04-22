Enea acquires France based Netbricks

Enea has acquired French software company Netbricks SAS. Netbricks protocols target telecom markets, where Enea already earns the majority of its revenue.

By acquiring Netbricks, Enea strengthens and expands its existing product portfolio dedicated for next-generation networking applications. The two companies also have complementary customers among international network equipment providers. Netbricks’ customers include Alcatel-Lucent, Thales and Thomson.



Netbricks net sales for 2007 were EUR 2.5 million with a geographical sales split divided between Europe 60 percent and rest of the world 40 percent. The company has 17 employees with offices in France and in Israel.



Enea acquires all shares in Netbricks for EUR 3 million in cash at closing, with an additional payment after three years based on the financial performance of Netbricks. The sellers are the founders. The deal was completed on April 21.



This is the second acquisition by Enea recently. Yesterday, Enea announced the acquisition of Romanian services company IP Devel.