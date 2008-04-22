Hankuk Valence to distribute Valor's assembly solutions in Korea

Valor announced that Hankuk Valence will be distributing its process engineering and manufacturing monitoring and control platforms in Korea.

Hankuk Valence has more than 25 years of experience in the Korean electronics manufacturing industry, serving customers such as Samsung, LG, Hyundai Motors and others. The relationship between Hankuk Valence and Valor started nearly 10 years ago with Hankuk Valence introducing Valor’s Design for Manufacturing (DFM) tools to the Korean market.



With the addition of Valor’s assembly solutions to its portfolio, Hankuk Valence will be now be promoting Valor’s complete product suite in Korea, including vPlan – Valor’s next-generation, enterprise-level process engineering software solution, and vManage - Valor’s software solution for End to End Manufacturing Monitoring and Control.