SMT & Inspection | April 21, 2008
Rehm officially opens the plant in Dongguan
On April 7, 2008 Rehm Thermal Systems (Dongguan) Limited, a 100% wholly owned Rehm factory, officially opened the new facilities in China.
The factory with a size of 3,000 square meters and nearly 75 employees runs under an international management team and is situated at Changan Town, Dongguan City, China.
Over 150 international guests from China, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and U.S.A. attended this Grand Opening Party. Guests of Honor were Mr. Christian Rumplecker, Deputy Consul-General of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Guangzhou. Miss Alexandra Voss, Executive Director of the German Chamber of Commerce in China. Guangzhou, Mr. Li Qiaogen, Director of the Dongguan Bureau of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, Mr. Wang Zhiming, Member of CPC Committee of Changing Town and Mr. Peter Mok, Managing Director of Plainvim Industrial Park who was also the co-organizer of the event. Mr. Johannes Rehm, C.E.O. of the Rehm Thermal Systems Group said, “In 2006 we established a sales subsidiary in Shanghai and at the end of 2007, the administration office in Hong Kong. Today, the Grand Opening Party of Rehm Thermal Systems (Dongguan) Limited is one of the major milestones of the Rehm Goes East program,” he further said, “The main strategy of this program is to combine the quality and technology from Germany with the manpower and market potential in China.”
