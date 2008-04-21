Eolane starts production at Angers in September 2008

evertiq.com reported earlier that France based EMS provider Eolane has signed a contract with Continental regarding plant in Angers, France. Eolane will start its production in the former Continental site at Angers, France in September 2008.

Eolane plans to resume production in September this year, and will provide work for 60 employees. The company also plans to relocate their subsidiary Eurintel to premises in Angers, usinenouvelle reports. Eolane employs 1000 people in seven companies 5 in France, 1 in Morocco, 1 in China who design and manufacture electronic equipment for 200 customers within the E.U. (65% in France).