Digi acquires Rabbit Semiconductor

Digi International® Inc. today announced the acquisition of Rabbit Semiconductor, Inc., formerly Z-World™, Inc., a privately held corporation and the manufacturer of the Rabbit™ line of microprocessors and microprocessor-based core modules and Z-World single board computers.

The acquisition is a merger transaction for $49 million of cash. Based in California, USA, and employing 142 people, Rabbit generated $27.3 million in revenue and $1.4 million net income in their fiscal year ended September 30, 2004.



Rabbit’s value proposition is to provide quick-to-market solutions for a variety of systems and devices that typically require connections to the Internet. These solutions are used in building security, point of sale, parking systems, telecommunications, vehicle and ship systems, container tracking and a broad variety of similar applications. Similar to Digi, Rabbit bundles hardware and software together, creating an engineer-friendly development environment. Customers include Lockheed, Boeing, McDonnell Douglas, IBM, GM, Ford, and NASA, along with thousands of small- and medium-sized companies.