New Italian LCD panel plant<br>receives founding from EU

The European Commission has authorised €180 million of aid granted by the Italian authorities to Digital Display Devices (DDD) for a new plant for the production of Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD) panels for flat screens for TV sets and computer monitors.

DDD will be the first producer of LCD panels in Europe, as currently all TFT-LCD panels are produced outside the European Economic Area (EEA), mainly in the Far East.



The project will create about 1000 new jobs in Campania, one of the poorest regions in Italy. DDD's investment project is aimed at setting up a new plant for the production of TFT-LCD panels and their partial assembly into modules for flat screen TV sets and computer monitors. It involves eligible costs of €900 million of which the aid amounts

of €180 million.



The plant will be the first in Europe producing TFT-LCD panels and the glass substrate which is needed to fabricate them. The plants currently existing in Europe assemble LCD panels imported from Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan into TFT-LCD

modules.