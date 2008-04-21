Renesas in cooperation with IMEC

Renesas has entered into a strategic research collaboration with IMEC, Europe's independent research center in the field of nanoelectronics, to perform research on 45nm RF transceivers targeting Gbit/s cognitive radios.

To this end, Renesas has joined IMEC's software-defined radio (SDR) front-end program. This research program includes reconfigurable RF solutions, high-speed/low-power analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and new approaches to digitize future RF architectures.



Researchers from Renesas will reside at IMEC to closely collaborate with IMEC's research team. In this way, they will build a fundamental understanding and develop robust solutions for Renesas future mobile electronics products.