FABEC goes for further expansion

Swedish EMS-provider FABEC plans to expand its workforce with 100 to 200 employees in Sweden and Estonia. The last years positive development has created the possibilities for further expansion.

The former goal of reaching €11 Million with a good result is achieved. FABEC's strategic customers were on a customer appointment in Gothenburg informed about the new goal at €33 Million within a few years.



FABEC will contiuously be an owner managed company and will work with strong partnerships without ownership intensions. Manufacturing will be hold in Gothenburg, Sweden and Tallinn, Estonia and demands workforce extensions of 100 to 200 employees. The major expansion will take place in Tallinn but by this an expansion in Gothenburg is also made possible. Further establishments in the eastern countries is likely to made within a few years. The existing factory in Tallin will in that case work as a Business Center for eastern manufacturing.



New facilities in both Gothenburg and Tallinn is part of the plan to succeed. FABEC's Business Intelligence will initially be strengthened by two employees in Gothenburg and will mean while be reorganized to better take care of existing customers.