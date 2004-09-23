Isola restructuring UK facility

Isola will restructure its plant at Cumbernauld, UK, according to PCB007.com. The site will be restructured to operate largely as a finishing and distribution centre.

The restructuring will be completed by the end of next month. The restructured business unit will maintain its current finishing capability and sufficient inventory to allow continuity of supply to UK customers, PCB007.com reports. The feed stocks of laminate and prepreg will be supplied by other plants in the Isola group, primarily those in Germany and Italy. The materials will be stocked, finished and distributed from Cumbernauld.