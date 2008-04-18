Major investment programme<br>for Artetch Circuits

Littlehampton based Artetch Circuits has announced an impressive first quarter sales figures and an investment programme of a quarter of a million pounds.

“Sales growth for the first quarter of 2008 is up 15% compared to 2007 built around new clients” said Managing Director Martin Morrell, “The fact that they are new clients is obviously confirmation of our focus on innovation and customer care, we now intend to invest further to access further growth.”



Artetch has agreed an investment programme of £250,000 including the purchase of the UK’s first “Streamline” Conveyorised Immersion Tin Stripping System made by CEMCO. Investment has taken place in other new machinery for the business and in software.