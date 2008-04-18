Aviv Capinor to transfer<br>production to its partners

Norway based PCB producer Aviv Capinor is transferring production to its manufacturing partners and continues to focus on PCB trading.

Aviv Capinor will transfer production to its manufacturing partners, such as Sweden based Malmö Mönsterkort. Aviv Capinor will now focus on PCB trading, but in Norway the company will still operate test and quality function, CAM, order preparation and sales.



Aviv Capinor will no longer operate manufacturing facilities after this strategic decision. However the long-standing partnership with Malmö Mönsterkort enables Aviv Capinor to offer prototypes and quick delivery from a local supplier.



Some of the staff from the production in Gjövik, Norway has now been put into other operations with in the company such as logistics, purchase and quality management.



"This is a result of a long process. It started a couple of years ago with increased focus on trading when we transferred volume production to our sub suppliers. This has shown to be a good decision as the turnover has increased”, Torger Edland told evertiq.



Torger Edland sees a positive future for the company and Aviv Capinor has set itself a high goal.



"As we release more capacity for trading this means new opportunities. This could mean that we establish in other locations around Europe. We are now based in Sweden, UK, Norway and China but we are working to enter new countries in Europe as well. Our goal is to become one of the largest companies within PCB trading in Europe", Torger Edland told evertiq.