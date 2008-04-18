Electronics Production | April 18, 2008
German electronics industry sees good future
The German electrical engineering and electronics industry sees bright future ahead. The industry reported continuous growth in 2007 for the fourth year running.
The trend will continue in 2008, as the order inflow is steady. This is a good sign that the growth of 2007 will continue into 2008. ZVEI – the German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association predicts a 4% turnover increase for the German electronics industry – after 2% in 2007.
„The German electrical engineering and electronics industry is stronger and more confident. We can look back on 4 successful years and 2008 will continue with the positive trend”, says the ZVEI president Friedhelm Loh. The total turnover for the German electrical engineering and electronics industry has increased in 2007 by 2% to €183 billion.
For the first time since 2000 the domestic sales increased stronger than foreign sales. This development is due to the increased demand for investment goods within Germany. The segments automation and energy technology have increased turnover by 11% and 12% respectively. The segment medical technology increased turnover 2007 by 7%.
Comments