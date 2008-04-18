Viscom presents X8060 NDT system

The new X8060 NDT from Viscom is designed for non-destruction inspection in industrial and scientific settings.

The integrated microfocus computed tomography (µCT) allows the 3-D reconstruction of inspection objects weighting up to 30 kg. Along with the spatial assignment of production defects and material flaws, naturally individual slices or section images can also be visualized with this process. Due to its exceptional spatial display capabilities, this technology can improve defect localization and enable direct measurement within the volumetric model. Image capture and evaluation are possible in an extremely short time: results are normally available within minutes. Thus, µCT can deliver information quickly to many who use it, as was often gained previously only after tedious and frequently destructive measures.



The scope of application areas reaches from millimeter-sized chip capacitors to turbine blades, even human skulls. The preconditions are, the inspection object must be stiff enough that it does not change during rotation. Also, it must be penetrable by X-rays in every direction. Typical defects that can be detected non-destructively are cracks, fractures, pores or voids; contamination, form deviations, faulty positioning, altered position or inhomogeneous material transitions. Even concealed solder joints (BGA, THT, etc.) in electronic flat assemblies can be inspected from an angled view, for the highest magnification. This versatility makes the X-ray system X8060 NDT also attractive to customers who are increasingly incorporating electronics into larger modules and devices.