New contract worth €195 mln for EADS Astrium

Astrium has been appointed by ESA to be the prime contractor to build Sentinel-2, the first optical satellite in the Sentinel series.

The main industrial contract worth €195 million was signed today, by Volker Liebig, ESA´s Director of Earth observation, Evert Dudok, CEO Astrium Satellites and Uwe Minne, Astrium´s Director of Earth Observation and Science in Friedrichshafen, Germany.



Sentinel-2 will provide a permanent record of comprehensive data to help inform the agricultural sector (utilisation, coverage), forestry industry (population, damage, forest fires), disaster control (management, early warning) and humanitarian relief programmes. Sentinel-2 will also be able to observe natural disasters such as floods, volcanic eruptions, subsidence and landslides.



In the Sentinel-2 mission programme, Astrium in Friedrichshafen is responsible for the satellite’s system design and platform, as well as for satellite integration and testing. Astrium Toulouse will supply the multi-spectral imaging instrument (MSI), and Astrium Spain will be in charge of the satellite’s structure and will produce its thermal equipment and cable harness. The industrial core team also comprises Jena Optronik (Germany), Boostec (France), Sener and GMV (Spain).



In the future it is planned to extend the overall Sentinel-2 system by a second satellite, so that by operating the two satellites simultaneously, it will be possible to cover the planet’s landmass every five days.