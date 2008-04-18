Gennum expands its UK design team

The Canadian semi-conductor developer Gennum plans to extend UK operations to aid its expansion in the global electronics sector.

The Ontario-based company will increase the size of its design centre in Bishop's Stortford, UK. This will be part of an overall strategy to enlarge the market for high-definition (HD) transmission technology, UK Trade & Investment reports.



The expansion is said to help the development of high-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) technology, which will offer a cheaper alternative to today's technology.