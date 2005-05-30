Nokia to support Wataniya on the way beyond 3G

Kuwaiti mobile operator Wataniya Telecom and Nokia have signed an agreement for the implementation of advanced technologies that will enhance Wataniya's network and take the operator 'beyond 3G'.

The agreement was signed on May 29 in the presence of Finnish Prime Minister Matti Vanhanen during his state visit to Kuwait.



Nokia supplies to Wataniya a wide variety of products from its portfolio. Included in the deal is for example the Nokia High Speed Downlink Packet Access (HSDPA) solution, a software upgrade to the WCDMA network with which data speeds will go up to 1-2 Mbps in the first phase. Nokia's end-to-end offering will enable Wataniya to provide advanced mobile services such as Push to Talk, video calls and video sharing, to subscribers in Kuwait. Nokia will also modernize Wataniya's GSM network in order to create an EDGE layer that will support advanced services even outside 3G coverage.