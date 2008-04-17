Fujitsu lays off 140 staff in the UK

The electronics company Fujitsu plans to lay off 140 staff at their facility in Solihull, UK.

The company told workers just hours ago, that they would move production to Texas, USA. The factory, which is located at Birmingham Business Park, produces telecoms equipment. Bill McClory, deputy general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, told the BBC: "We will fight the transfer of jobs abroad."



A meeting between staff and management is scheduled for Friday, to discuss further steps.



The company is moving its manufacturing to Texas where production will be consolidated. Assembly, test and all other segments however, will not be relocated. That means that the PCB production will be moved to Fujitsu’s facility in Richardson, Texas.



A spokesperson told the BBC that it had entered a 90-day consultation period and plans to redeploy 30 staff to other departments within the facility in Solihull.