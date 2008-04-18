Anglia in agreement with Phoenix Contact

Anglia has signed an agreement to inventory and distribute the Phoenix Contact product range in the UK and Ireland.

“Anglia has a well-deserved reputation for providing excellent support to both its customers and its principals,” commented Richard Edwards, Distribution Manager, Phoenix Contact in the UK. “We are confident that Anglia is the right distribution partner to help us expand our sales in the UK and Ireland.”



“Phoenix Contact is well-known for its focus on innovation and in developing partnerships with customers to create mutually beneficial solutions,” added Graham Bridger, Divisional Marketing Manager at Anglia. “It is a very strong brand, and will be an ideal complement to our current product portfolio.”



Phoenix Contact is a producer in PCB, panel and cable connectivity, signal conversion and interface, surge voltage protection and industrial automation technology.