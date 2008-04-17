Spending on semiconductor equipment<br>will drop by 20%

Market researcher Gartner predicts that the spending for worldwide semiconductor capital equipment will fall by 19.8% (from 2007) to $47.5 billion.

The research company earlier predicted a 10% for semiconductor manufacturing equipment spending.



"Since our last update in late December, reported DRAM spending plans have declined to the point where we are now projecting a drop of almost 47% in DRAM spending and 29% in total memory in 2008," said Klaus Rinnen, managing VP for Gartner's semiconductor manufacturing group at electronics weekly.



All segments of the equipment market are predicted to decline in 2008. The wafer fab equipment will see a decline of 17,4% in 2008. However the market researcher says that spending should pick up again during Q3/08 as DRAM supply and demand level out. The market for automated test equipment will see a 13% decline in 2008, after a 14% drop in 2007.