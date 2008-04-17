Samsung to outsource LCD TV<br>orders to TPV and Qisda

TPV Technologies and Qisda are said to become manufacturing partners of Samsung.

Samsung had previously approached Taiwan LCD TV makers, for potential partnerships, but those companies did not meet requirements, reports DigiTimes.



TPV will be responsible for making LCD TV for Europe, while Qisda is responsible for the Asian Pacific markets.



Global LCD TV shipments are expected to reach 100 million units in 2008 and all manufacturers pursuing competitive pricing. Industry sources state this as reason for Samsung’s outsourcing measurements. First-tier LCD TV makers are said to increase price pressure, with retail prices for 32-inch LCD TVs starting at US$599.