Kimball to close the Bridgend plant with in the next three years

evertiq.com has reported earlier that EMS provider Kimball Electronics may close down the plant in Bridgend, Wales. According to icwales Kimball Electronics has confirmed it will close the Bridgend plant within the next three years.

The first redundancies will start in April next year. Director Don Charron told icwales that he had visited the Bridgend factory personally last week to deliver the news. “There won’t be any redundancies for the next 12 months,” he said. “Business in both Ireland and Wales are having a very difficult time in reaching the cost expectation of customers. It’s a very competitive market. We have tried to give as much advance notice to our employees as possible, so they have got time to plan for their futures,” he explaned to icwales.



He also said the process of closing down the entire plant will take approximately two and a half years. Redundancies will be made in 3 to 5 transitional stages.